LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK government will allocate more than 4 million Pounds sterling ($5.4 million) to the BBC World Service for the information war against Russia, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The UK will also provide an additional £4.

1 million for the BBC World Service as part of a cross-government effort to tackle disinformation in Russia and Ukraine, as well as new financial and policing support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes," the statement said.

"(The) emergency funding to support its Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region... has been provided by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and FCDO," it said.