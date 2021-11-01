UrduPoint.com

UK To Provide Additional $1.3 Billion In Climate Financing - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:10 AM

UK to Provide Additional $1.3 Billion in Climate Financing - Prime Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to pledge an extra one billion Pounds ($1.3 billion) in climate finance at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

"We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees," Johnson will tell political leaders at the opening ceremony (excerpts from his speech were released by the prime minister's office ahead of COP26).

Johnson is expected to make a commitment to increase climate finance support for developing countries by 1 billion pounds by 2025 if the British economy grows as forecast.

"If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow," the prime minister will say, urging other countries "to get real about climate change" and to make it clear "when that's going to happen."

The British government, which committed 11.6 billion pounds ($15.9 billion) over the next five years in climate finance, has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. The new pledge would increase the financial commitment to 12.6 billion pounds by 2025.

