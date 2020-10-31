UK to provide food, medicines to people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Foreign Secretary United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, on Saturday announced a new UK aid package under which thousands of people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will receive urgent medical supplies

Foreign Secretary United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, on Saturday announced a new UK aid package under which thousands of people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will receive urgent medical supplies, food and safer shelters A statement of United Kingdom (UK) government said, conflict escalated on September 27 and since then, tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, with growing numbers of civilian casualties and damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

Now much-needed medical supplies, including dressing kits and bandages, will be provided for civilians caught up in the crisis through a new �1 million UK aid package, in response to an appeal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

People injured in the fighting, including children caught in the crossfire, will receive life-saving treatment at health facilities or from emergency responders supported by the ICRC.

Many of those affected have limited access to food and other essentials, and UK support will provide blankets, food parcels and basic hygiene items to vulnerable communities near to the fighting.

The Foreign Secretary said "Today's UK aid package will help deliver vital food, medicine and urgent healthcare to those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

We continue to urge both sides to engage with the OSCE Minsk group and seek a peaceful, negotiated, political solution which the people of the region so desperately need." ICRC Regional Director for EURASIA, Martin Sch�epp, said, "The ICRC is most grateful to the UK for its contribution to the ICRC's response in the region.

The high-quality funding the ICRC receives from its donors, including the UK, enables the ICRC to deliver neutral, impartial and independent action to those affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence.""UK support will also help to improve the quality of often overcrowded shelters by installing or improving water tanks and toilets. It will also ensure the shelters are suitably equipped to keep warm as the region's bitter winter approaches", the statement said.

It added that UK, along with Canada, has repeatedly called for both sides to work towards a peaceful, political resolution to the conflict through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk process and has expressed its full support for the work of the Minsk Group.\932