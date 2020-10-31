UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Provide Food, Medicines To People Affected By The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:42 PM

UK to provide food, medicines to people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Foreign Secretary United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, on Saturday announced a new UK aid package under which thousands of people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will receive urgent medical supplies

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, on Saturday announced a new UK aid package under which thousands of people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will receive urgent medical supplies, food and safer shelters A statement of United Kingdom (UK) government said, conflict escalated on September 27 and since then, tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, with growing numbers of civilian casualties and damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

Now much-needed medical supplies, including dressing kits and bandages, will be provided for civilians caught up in the crisis through a new �1 million UK aid package, in response to an appeal by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

People injured in the fighting, including children caught in the crossfire, will receive life-saving treatment at health facilities or from emergency responders supported by the ICRC.

Many of those affected have limited access to food and other essentials, and UK support will provide blankets, food parcels and basic hygiene items to vulnerable communities near to the fighting.

The Foreign Secretary said "Today's UK aid package will help deliver vital food, medicine and urgent healthcare to those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

We continue to urge both sides to engage with the OSCE Minsk group and seek a peaceful, negotiated, political solution which the people of the region so desperately need." ICRC Regional Director for EURASIA, Martin Sch�epp, said, "The ICRC is most grateful to the UK for its contribution to the ICRC's response in the region.

The high-quality funding the ICRC receives from its donors, including the UK, enables the ICRC to deliver neutral, impartial and independent action to those affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence.""UK support will also help to improve the quality of often overcrowded shelters by installing or improving water tanks and toilets. It will also ensure the shelters are suitably equipped to keep warm as the region's bitter winter approaches", the statement said.

It added that UK, along with Canada, has repeatedly called for both sides to work towards a peaceful, political resolution to the conflict through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk process and has expressed its full support for the work of the Minsk Group.\932

Related Topics

Injured Resolution Water Europe Canada Minsk United Kingdom September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Connery, Sean Connery: film superstar who defined ..

1 minute ago

Johnson convenes cabinet after reports England set ..

2 minutes ago

US Forces Rescue Kidnapped American in Nigeria - P ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Kurdish ex-governor wanted for graft dies in ..

6 minutes ago

Ivory Coast president urges calm in tense election ..

6 minutes ago

J&K people not to accept new land laws; Hurriyat L ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.