UK to Provide Ukraine With $2.64Mln in Essential Food Supplies - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with vital food supplies worth 2 million Pounds ($2.64 million), the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The UK is set to provide £2 million in vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed today," the statement read.

The ministry said that over 12 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The ministry added that the aid comes after a direct request from the Ukrainian authorities, and includes dried food, tinned goods and water.

Some 25 truckloads will be delivered to Ukraine from early next week by road and rail from warehouses in Poland and Slovakia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.