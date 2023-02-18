UrduPoint.com

UK To Provide Ukraine With $2.8Bln Worth Or More Assistance In 2023 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

UK to Provide Ukraine With $2.8Bln Worth or More Assistance in 2023 - Prime Minister

The United Kingdom provided Ukraine with 2.3 billion pounds sterling ($2.8 billion) in 2022 and is set to send the same amount of assistance or exceed it in 2023 as well as become the first country to deliver longer-range weapons to Kiev, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The United Kingdom provided Ukraine with 2.3 billion Pounds sterling ($2.8 billion) in 2022 and is set to send the same amount of assistance or exceed it in 2023 as well as become the first country to deliver longer-range weapons to Kiev, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

"Just this year we became the first country in the world to provide tanks to Ukraine and the first to train pilots and marines. We gave 2.3 billion pounds last year, and we will match or exceed that in 2023," Sunak said at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

The prime minister also said that the UK would provide "more arms in the next three months" than London delivered in 2022 and called on the European states to boost weapons delivery to Kiev.

"What do we have those stockpiles for? If you are a European nation and you have this equipment ... and if one of those stockpiles is now helping to degrade a Russian tank, that is precisely what it would have been used for, you would have in your stockpile for," Sunak said.

He added that the United Kingdom "will be the first country to provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons."

Earlier this week, Sunak and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed on the importance of stepping up support for Ukraine in the coming weeks, and also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO aircraft, which would begin in the United Kingdom soon.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. In December, Kiev said it hoped to receive tanks from Western countries in 2023.

In February, Ukraine's government started negotiations with its allies on the supply of longer-range missiles and jets to prepare for a counter-offensive. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation that could lead to direct involvement of US and NATO in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia London Munich Same Kiev Lead United Kingdom Tank February December From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

40 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American a ..

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

55 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members ..

UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on ad ..

55 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sink ..

Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.