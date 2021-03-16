UrduPoint.com
UK To Publish Post-Brexit Vision On Defense, Development, Foreign Policy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

UK to Publish Post-Brexit Vision on Defense, Development, Foreign Policy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The UK government will unveil on Tuesday its long-awaited integrated review, which re-examines the UK's priorities and objectives on defense, security, development and foreign policy and defines the country's place in the world, following the departure from the European Union in January.

The review, which has been more than a year in the making, will be published online at 11.30 GMT, followed by a statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament.

"The UK will live up to the responsibilities that come with our position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We will play a more active part in sustaining an international order in which open societies and economies continue to flourish and the benefits of prosperity are shared through free trade and global growth," Johnson is expected to say.

According to the statement released in advance by Johnson's office, the 100-page document addresses national security, foreign policy and the UK's approach to the global economy together, setting out a vision for 2030 and how the UK will use the full range of international policy to achieve it.

Among the shifts set out in the review is a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, with the UK already applying for a partner status at the Association of South East Asian nations and Johnson's upcoming visit to India in April.

Tackling climate change and preserving biodiversity are also priorities in the decade ahead for the UK, which will host the Climate Change Conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

"Our exit from the EU means we can pursue independent political and economic choices rooted in our interests and those of our allies," the government statement said.

Another objective outlined in the report will be the modernization of the UK's defense forces and ways to combat serious organized crime and terrorism.

