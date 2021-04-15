UrduPoint.com
UK To Push For Physical Climate Summit In November Despite COVID-19 Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

UK to Push for Physical Climate Summit in November Despite COVID-19 Threat

The UK government stressed on Wednesday that it will continue to push for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled for November in the Scottish city of Glasgow, to be held in person, despite concerns that such a large event could become a COVID-19 spreader

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The UK government stressed on Wednesday that it will continue to push for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, or COP26, scheduled for November in the Scottish city of Glasgow, to be held in person, despite concerns that such a large event could become a COVID-19 spreader.

"We are working very hard to ensure we deliver an in-person COP, which allows all countries to participate on an equal footing. This is incredibly important as many parties feel strongly that negotiations must be in person," COP26 president Alok Sharma told Parliament.

The former UK business secretary reminded lawmakers that the event had already been postponed by one year and "the urgency of the climate crisis has not abated.

"

Asked about reports that politicians, business leaders and climate activists around the world were skeptical about the possibility of holding the summit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharma said that he has not sensed any desire amongst the parties for a further postponement.

"We continue to explore how technology and other innovations can make the summit more resilient, safe and inclusive," he stressed.

Former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Yvo de Boer and climate activist Greta Thunberg are among those advocating for a delay of the Glasgow summit, which is set to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition.

