UK To Put 3rd Person Involved In Skripal Case On Interpol Wanted List - Home Secretary

Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UK police will send a notice to Interpol regarding the third suspect in the poisoning of Yulia and Sergey Skripals, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov." He is accused of conspiracy to assassinate Sergey Skripal, attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and UK policeman Nick Bailey, of causing grievous harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, as well as the possession and use of chemical weapons.

"All three men (Ruslan Boshirov, Alexander Petrov, Sergey Fedotov) are now wanted by UK police, arrest warrants are in place for all three. The police will apply for an Interpol notice against Fedotov," Patel said, speaking in the parliament.

