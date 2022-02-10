UK to Put at Readiness Additional 1,000 Troops to Boost NATO Eastern Flank -Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United Kingdom will put at readiness additional 1,000 servicemen to support the NATO eastern flank for humanitarian response in case of such a need, Downing Street said.

"Earlier this week we announced up to 350 members of 45 Commando will deploy to Poland and today the Prime Minister has announced 1,000 more British troops will be put at readiness in the UK to support a humanitarian response in the region should it be needed," Downing Street said in a statement.

"Personnel from 45 Commando who have already deployed to Poland and the Royal Welsh battlegroup who will arrive in Estonia over the coming weeks, will help Poland and other Eastern European countries cope with the impact of any Russian aggression. Their activities will include joint training, conducting exercises and supporting contingency planning," the statement added.