UK to 'put brakes on' reopening as virus cases rise

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Britain will "put the brakes on" easing lockdown rules for at least two weeks following a rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday.

"I have said our plan to reopen society and the economy is conditional... that we would not hesitate to put the brakes on if required. Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal," he said.