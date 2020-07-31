UrduPoint.com
UK To 'put Brakes On' Reopening As Virus Cases Rise

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:42 PM

UK to 'put brakes on' reopening as virus cases rise

Britain will "put the brakes on" easing lockdown rules for at least two weeks following a rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday

"I have said our plan to reopen society and the economy is conditional... that we would not hesitate to put the brakes on if required. Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal," he said.

More Stories From World

