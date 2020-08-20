UK to Put Croatia on Quarantine 'Red List' on Thursday Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United Kingdom will exempt Croatia from its list of quarantine-free countries on Thursday amid COVID-19 resurgence, ordering Britons to return home in 30 hours or face a compulsory 14-day self-isolation, The Telegraph reported.

According to the newspaper, up to 20,000 Britons are currently in the Balkan tourist hotspot, where the infection rate has more than tripled over the past week.

Portugal, meanwhile, has the chances to leave "the red list," with the final decision expected to be made later in the day.

The UK government has recently reimposed quarantine on a number of countries, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and others, prompting a mass exodus of Britons at short notice.

