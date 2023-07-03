UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Time - Envoy

The UK mission to the United Nations will raise the issue of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the UN Security Council for the first time to shed light on AI's potential, United Kingdom Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Monday

"It could support humanitarian aid, it could support peacekeeping. It could support conflict prevention when you look at the way in which it can collect and analyze data, so there's an enormous potential," Woodward said during a press briefing.

The ambassador explained that AI could also potentially help to close the gap between developing and developed countries.

However, Woodward also mentioned the possible risks pertaining to the use of AI, including use as an autonomous weapon if not regulated.

The meeting will be first such discussion on AI at the UN Security Council, which usually centers its attention on topics directly linked to possible threats to peace.

The meeting will be held on July 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The United Kingdom presides over the UN Security Council during the month of July.