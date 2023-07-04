Open Menu

UK To Raise Issue Of Artificial Intelligence At UN Security Council For First Time - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Time - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The UK mission to the United Nations will raise the issue of Artificial intelligence (AI) in the UN Security Council for the first time to shed light on AI's potential, United Kingdom Ambassador to the world body Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"It could support humanitarian aid, it could support peacekeeping. It could support conflict prevention when you look at the way in which it can collect and analyze data, so there's an enormous potential," Woodward said during a press briefing.

The ambassador explained that AI could also potentially help to close the gap between developing and developed countries.

However, Woodward also mentioned the possible risks pertaining to the use of AI, including use as an autonomous weapon if not regulated.

The meeting will be first such discussion on AI at the UN Security Council, which usually centers its attention on topics directly linked to possible threats to peace.

The meeting will be held on July 18 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The United Kingdom presides over the UN Security Council during the month of July.

Related Topics

World United Nations Woodward United Kingdom July Weapon

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

10 minutes ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

11 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

10 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

22 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

22 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

22 minutes ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

26 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

26 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

27 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

27 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

24 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World