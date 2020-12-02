UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Receive 800,000 Doses Of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Secretary

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:29 PM

UK to Receive 800,000 Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Secretary

The United Kingdom will receive 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus next week, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom will receive 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus next week, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said Wednesday.

"Next week, there'll be 800,000, so it's the first start," Hancock told the BBC broadcaster, reiterating that the UK had 40 million doses of the same vaccine "on order."

Related Topics

Same Hancock United Kingdom Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 is a real photography king with 64 ..

51 seconds ago

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

3 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

11 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

20 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.