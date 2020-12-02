UK to Receive 800,000 Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Secretary

The United Kingdom will receive 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus next week, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom will receive 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus next week, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said Wednesday.

"Next week, there'll be 800,000, so it's the first start," Hancock told the BBC broadcaster, reiterating that the UK had 40 million doses of the same vaccine "on order."