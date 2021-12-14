UK to Remove All Countries From COVID-19 Travel Red List on Wednesday

All countries from where travel is forbidden under the UK's coronavirus restrictions will be wiped off the "red list" on Wednesday, the British secretary for transport announced

"From 4 am (GMT) on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red list," Grant Shapps tweeted.

Testing will remain in place until at least the next review in the first week of January.

The transport minister added that the government could bring the curbs back any time.

"As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health," he said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in parliament that the red list was less effective in slowing down the "incursion" of the Omicron variant from abroad now that it was spreading rapidly across the country.