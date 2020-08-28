UrduPoint.com
UK To Remove Another 3 Countries From Travel Corridor List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:54 PM

The British government announced on Thursday that Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Jamaica will be removed from its list of travel corridors, meaning passengers arriving in England from these destinations will need to self-isolate for 2 weeks

The change will take effect from 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) Saturday. The government said that data from the Joint Bio-security Center and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in these countries, leading to the move.

Meanwhile, Cuba has been added to the British government's travel corridors list following a decrease in confirmed cases of COVID-19.

From 4 am local time (0300 GMT) Saturday, passengers arriving in England from Cuba will no longer need to self-isolate so long as they have not been in or transited through any other non-exempt countries in the 14 days preceding their arrival.

In addition to the change of travel corridors list, Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its travel advice to advise against all but essential travel to the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland.

