UK To Renovate Hundreds Of Schools Over Next Decade

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 06:48 PM

UK to Renovate Hundreds of Schools Over Next Decade

The United Kingdom is set to renovate some 400 schools over next 10 years under the School Rebuilding Programme that aims to establish more energy efficient buildings and modern education environment, the UK government said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The United Kingdom is set to renovate some 400 schools over next 10 years under the School Rebuilding Programme that aims to establish more energy efficient buildings and modern education environment, the UK government said on Friday.

"Pupils across England will benefit from transformative new school buildings as 239 more schools and sixth forms will benefit from renovation projects ... in total 400 out of 500 schools and sixth forms have now been selected for rebuilds through the ten-year School Rebuilding Programme," the statement read.

The statement also said that new buildings would be more energy efficient for winter resilience and net-zero in operation, while old facilities would be replaced by modern education environments, including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

It added that the government has been continuing to invest in the school estate providing annual funding, with over 13 billion Pounds sterling ($15.8 billion) allocated since 2015 to maintain and improve school facilities across the UK, including 1.8 billion pounds in 2022-2023 fiscal year.

