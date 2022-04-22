UrduPoint.com

UK To Reopen Embassy In Kiev Next Week - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

The United Kingdom will resume work of its embassy in Kiev next week after a month-long relocation to Ukraine's west due to hostilities, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United Kingdom will resume work of its embassy in Kiev next week after a month-long relocation to Ukraine's west due to hostilities, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

On February 18, the UK embassy was temporarily relocated to the city of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

"I can announce today that we will very shorty, next week, reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city. I want to pay tribute to those British diplomats who remained elsewhere in the region throughout this period," Johnson said at a press conference during his visit to India.

According to the statement published on the UK government's website, the premises of the UK embassy are currently being prepared and secured ahead of the return of the diplomatic staff.

