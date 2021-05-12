UK to Return $646,000 in Illegally Funneled Funds to Moldova - Sandu

The United Kingdom will return to Moldova $646,000 in stolen funds that were confiscated from Luca Filat, the son of former Prime Minister Vladimir Filat, the Moldovan president said Wednesday

"In response to our requests in 2020, London courts ruled to return to Moldova 458,000 Pounds in funds confiscated from Luca Filat," Maia Sandu told reporters.

She said the money would go toward caring for people with disabilities, of whom 175,000 registered with the eastern European nation's social services for the first time last year.

Sandu spoke after a meeting in Chisinau with Wendy Morton, the UK minister in charge of European neighborhood policies. Morton said she was "delighted we have agreed that Filat's stolen funds will be used in a social assistance project."