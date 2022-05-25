UK to Review Genetic Technology Bill Aimed at Facilitating Agriculture Research

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022

The UK government will introduce in parliament on Wednesday a new draft legislation aimed at cutting red tape and facilitating research in genes editing technology for more sustainable agriculture development, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The UK government will introduce in parliament on Wednesday a new draft legislation aimed at cutting red tape and facilitating research in genes editing technology for more sustainable agriculture development, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

"Legislation to cut red tape and support the development of innovative tech to grow more resistant, more nutritious, and more productive crops will be introduced in Parliament today (Wednesday 25 May)," a statement released by the department read.

According to Defra, the new Genetic Technology Bill is aimed at removing needless barriers to studies into new gene editing technologies and, thus, giving more freedom to the country's world leading agricultural research institutions.

The United Kingdom, now free of the EU's restrictions, can apply this legislation to develop and sell plants and animals bred with precision, and, thereby, contribute to economic growth and attract investment in research and innovation in the UK agricultural and food industry.

"Outside the EU we are free to follow the science.

These precision technologies allow us to speed up the breeding of plants that have natural resistance to diseases and better use of soil nutrients so we can have higher yields with fewer pesticides and fertilisers," UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said in the statement.

In addition, precision breeding can allow growing safer food by removing allergens and preventing the occurrence of harmful compounds, with producers gaining an opportunity to develop plant and animal varieties with beneficial traits, such as resistance to diseases and climate change.

"Globally, between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of all crops grown are lost to pests and diseases. Precision breeding has the potential to create plant varieties and animals that have improved resistance to diseases; helping to reduce our reliance on pesticides and antibiotics, reduce impacts on the environment and improve the welfare of animals," the statement added.

At the same time, the UK authorities noted that precision breeding markedly differs from the methods of genetic modification, which entails the introduction of the genes of one species into another.

