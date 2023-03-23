UK to Revise Security Measures After Flag Incident at Indian Diplomatic Mission - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The UK government is working with police to review security measures following the recent flag incident at the Indian diplomatic mission in London, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement, which advocates the separation of the state of Punjab from India, held a demonstration near the Indian High Commission in London and removed the national flag of India from the building.

"Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in New Delhi. We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff," Cleverly said in a statement.

The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott after the incident, expressed protest over the "actions taken by separatist and extremist elements" against the Indian mission in London, and urged the UK government to take all the necessary measures.