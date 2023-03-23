UrduPoint.com

UK To Revise Security Measures After Flag Incident At Indian Diplomatic Mission - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 06:40 AM

UK to Revise Security Measures After Flag Incident at Indian Diplomatic Mission - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The UK government is working with police to review security measures following the recent flag incident at the Indian diplomatic mission in London, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement, which advocates the separation of the state of Punjab from India, held a demonstration near the Indian High Commission in London and removed the national flag of India from the building.

"Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami.

The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in New Delhi. We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff," Cleverly said in a statement.

The Indian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott after the incident, expressed protest over the "actions taken by separatist and extremist elements" against the Indian mission in London, and urged the UK government to take all the necessary measures.

Related Topics

India Protest Police Punjab London New Delhi United Kingdom Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

4 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

5 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

5 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

6 hours ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.