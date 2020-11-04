UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Roll Out COVID-19 Testing On 'Scale Never Seen Before' After Lockdown Ends - Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

UK to Roll Out COVID-19 Testing on 'Scale Never Seen Before' After Lockdown Ends - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to roll out new types of COVID-19 testing on a "scale never seen before" once the lockdown ends in early December.

England is going to enter a four-week strict lockdown from Thursday, in an attempt to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"At the expiry of this period on December 2nd, by then ...

we will be rolling out across this country new types of testing on a scale never seen before ... enabling us to detect asymptomatic cases and that's crucial because 70 percent of the transmission is taking place, as the house knows, between people who have no symptoms," Johnson said in parliament.

Like most countries across the world, the United Kingdom is struggling to tackle the second wave of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the kingdom confirmed a further 20,018 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 400 deaths, which is the highest daily toll since May.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament United Kingdom May December From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

14 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

29 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

39 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

44 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.