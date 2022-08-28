UK to Run Out of Financial Support for Ukrainian Military by End of 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The UK's financial support for the Ukrainian military will run low by the end of the year, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a source in the UK Defence Ministry.

According to the source, as cited by the newspaper, the UK is running out of weapons and financial contribution for Ukraine, which means that the new UK prime minister will face the question of whether to make billions of Pounds of additional support at a time when public finances are under strain.

UK citizens are starting to realize the scale of sacrifices they have to make for the sake of Kiev and fearing surging gas prices in the country, The Times reported.

In April, Russia voiced protest to NATO countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that providing Kiev with Western arms did not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and would only have negative consequences.