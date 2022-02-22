UrduPoint.com

UK To Sanction Russian Lawmakers Who Voted For DPR, LPR Recognition - Foreign Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The UK government announced on Tuesday that all Russian lawmakers who voted for the recognition of the self-proclaimed the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) will face sanctions from the United Kingdom

"The UK will also sanction those members of the Russian Duma and Federation Council who voted to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in flagrant violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

The decision was backed by all 400 State Duma members present at the meeting of 450 total and all 155 senators.

>