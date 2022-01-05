UK to Scrap Pre-Departure COVID-19 Tests for Arrivals Starting Friday - Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that from Friday people will no longer need to produce a negative result to a COVID-19 test before travelling to the United Kingdom, claiming that the measure is "having limited impact" in tackling the spreading of the Omicron variant

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that from Friday people will no longer need to produce a negative result to a COVID-19 test before travelling to the United Kingdom, claiming that the measure is "having limited impact" in tackling the spreading of the Omicron variant.

"I can announce that in England from 4am on Friday we will be scrapping the pre-departure test, which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told Parliament.

The prime minister said that the government will also be lifting the requirement to self-isolate on arrival until a receipt of a negative PCR test and will only need to take a lateral flow test no later than day two after arriving into the country.

According to Johnson, who told lawmakers that no further COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed at least for the next three weeks, the PCR test would only be needed if the rapid test is positive.

The latest official data showed that a further 194,747 people have tested positive to COVID-19 and another 334 people have died of the disease, amid a new surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant.

A separate report from the Office for National Statistics said that an estimated 3.7 people in the UK had been infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the last week of 2021, up from 2.3 million in the previous week.