UK to Send 125 More Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday that London would provide Kiev with 125 more air defense systems to reinforce Ukraine's defense capabilities and allocate nearly $60 million for its civilian population and critical infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Sunak in the Ukrainian capital to discuss global security issues.

"We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said after his first visit to Kiev as prime minister, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The prime minister also said that the 50-million Pounds sterling ($59.4 million) aid package will be sent to Kiev to assist the civilian population and protect critical infrastructure, according to the report.

Last week, the UK Ministry of Defence said that the country would shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles.