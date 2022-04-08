UrduPoint.com

UK To Send $130Mln Worth Of Weapons To Ukraine - Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United Kingdom will send Ukraine 100 million Pounds ($130 million) worth military equipment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"Today, I can announce that the UK will send further 100 million pounds' worth high-grade military equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles which fly 3 times the speed of sound and another 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target," Johnson told a press conference following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

