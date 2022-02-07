UK to Send 350 More Troops to Poland Amid Tensions in the Russian-Ukrainian Border

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Monday announced that the UK will send a further 350 troops to Poland that will add to the 100 British military engineers that were deployed last year during the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarussian border

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Monday announced that the UK will send a further 350 troops to Poland that will add to the 100 British military engineers that were deployed last year during the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarussian border.

"We will add to those 100 engineers by sending a further 350 British troops to Poland as a bilateral deployment to show that that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side," Wallace said a press conference alongside his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak.

The UK defense minister said that it was "absolutely right" that the United Kingdom and Poland meet to discuss what they can do to deter Russia from making the "foolish mistake" of invading Ukraine.

"At this time when there is real anxiousness about the activity of Russia towards Ukraine and on Europe's eastern borders ... it is absolutely right that two of Europe's closest allies meet to discuss what we could do to deter Russia and any further steps being taken," he stressed.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Polish defense minister said that the additional UK troops would help increase Polish armed forces' security, "especially when it comes to threats on the border."

The situation regarding Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns about Russia's military buildup at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing an invasion. The European Union has also expressed concerns about possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.