UK To Send 350 More Troops To Polish Border

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 08:26 PM

UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday said 350 more British troops would be sent to the Polish border, to shore up NATO's eastern flank against any Russian aggression

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday said 350 more British troops would be sent to the Polish border, to shore up NATO's eastern flank against any Russian aggression.

Wallace said the troops would strengthen a contingent of 100 British soldiers already there and would be a "bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side".

