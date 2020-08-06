UK to Send Emergency Relief to Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The UK has pledged a package of emergency support to Lebanon in the aftermath of the devastating explosion at Beirut Port which has killed at least 135, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab confirmed on Wednesday.

"We have offered immediate direct support including search and rescue, emergency medical assistance and up to £5m [$6.56 million] in humanitarian aid," Raab said, as cited in a statement published by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to the statement, the Foreign Secretary spoke to Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday to coordinate what support the UK could offer the country which has been plunged into a state of emergency.

The UK´s aid package also includes medical help, strategic air transport assistance, and engineering and communications support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was also cited in the statement as saying that the UK had been "shocked by the scenes of devastation and suffering in Beirut."

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected by this tragedy and who have lost loved ones," she added.

The blast that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening was felt 150 miles from Beirut, according to reports.

The Lebanese authorities have pointed to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were improperly stored at the port as the probable cause of the explosion.