UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Send Emergency Relief To Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK to Send Emergency Relief to Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The UK has pledged a package of emergency support to Lebanon in the aftermath of the devastating explosion at Beirut Port which has killed at least 135, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab confirmed on Wednesday.

"We have offered immediate direct support including search and rescue, emergency medical assistance and up to £5m [$6.56 million] in humanitarian aid," Raab said, as cited in a statement published by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

According to the statement, the Foreign Secretary spoke to Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday to coordinate what support the UK could offer the country which has been plunged into a state of emergency.

The UK´s aid package also includes medical help, strategic air transport assistance, and engineering and communications support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was also cited in the statement as saying that the UK had been "shocked by the scenes of devastation and suffering in Beirut."

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected by this tragedy and who have lost loved ones," she added.

The blast that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening was felt 150 miles from Beirut, according to reports.

The Lebanese authorities have pointed to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that were improperly stored at the port as the probable cause of the explosion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut United Kingdom Lebanon All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

1 hour ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

38 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

38 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts worldâ€™s first Phase III ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, AMF announce signing of agreement to offer ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.