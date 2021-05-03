UrduPoint.com
Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

UK to Send Extra 1,000 Ventilators to India to Fight COVID-19 - Prime Minister's Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The UK plans to send additional 1,000 ventilators to Indian hospitals to support the country in the fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minster's office announced on Sunday.

"India's fight against a surge in coronavirus cases will be reinforced by new UK Government support announced by the Prime Minister today. 1,000 ventilators will be sent from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals to help the most severe Covid cases," the government said in a statement.

The new shipment of ventilators will be an addition to the 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units that the UK had previously pledged.

The government also stated that the country's national health service (NHS England) will establish a "clinical advisory group" to help Indian institutions streamline their COVID-19 response.

"The group will include researchers in public and global health, alongside nursing and other health professionals who have experience of the Indian healthcare system," the government said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to "agree a huge range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including on fighting the coronavirus pandemic."

India has the world's second highest number of reported COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry, the country registered over 19.5 million confirmed cases of infection since the start of the pandemic. The total death toll reached 215,000 people.

