UrduPoint.com

UK To Send Over 1,500 Troops To Estonia For NATO Drills - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UK to Send Over 1,500 Troops to Estonia for NATO Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Over 1,500 UK troops will take part in a large-scale NATO exercise in Estonia later this month, UK media reported on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.

"Hundreds of UK troops from across our Armed Forces will again train with personnel from 11 NATO nations, demonstrating the strength of our interoperability with partner nations and our combined commitment to the NATO Alliance," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

The Spring Strom annual exercise will involve around 14,000 military and become the largest NATO drills this year, the news outlet reported. This year, the United Kingdom sent more troops following its decision to increase the number of its forces under the Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) program.

The NATO unit will train various combat tactics, including trench storms, light infantry combat, coordination with armored vehicles and reconnaissance operations, according to the report.

Related Topics

NATO Vehicles Wallace Alliance Estonia United Kingdom Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

13 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

13 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.