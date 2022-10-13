UrduPoint.com

UK To Send Ukraine Advanced Medium-Range Missiles AMRAAM For Air Defense - Secretary

Published October 13, 2022

UK to Send Ukraine Advanced Medium-Range Missiles AMRAAM for Air Defense - Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The United Kingdom will send to Ukraine air defense Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) but without the launch equipment, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"So today (Thursday) I have authorised the supply of AMRAAM anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine," Wallace said in a statement, quoted by the British broadcaster Sky News.

This is the first time that the UK will be sending Ukraine missiles powerful enough to shoot down cruise missiles, the report read. At the same time, London will not provide Kiev with weapons to launch these missiles. The UK-supplied missiles will instead be used by the US National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), according to the report.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defence alongside the US NASAMS," Wallace noted.

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier this week that the United States will deliver the first NASAMS to Ukraine in the very near future.

According to Sky news, the exact number of missiles that the UK will transfer to Ukraine was double-digit, though not specified. The delivery of missiles is expected in the coming days.

In addition to AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, the UK will also send Ukraine several hundred less powerful air defense missiles, hundreds of drones and an additional 18 howitzers, the report said.

