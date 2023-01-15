UrduPoint.com

UK To Send Up To 4 Apache Attack Helicopters To Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

UK to Send Up to 4 Apache Attack Helicopters to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The United Kingdom will send up to four Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine as part of a military assistance package that also includes Challenger 2 tanks, the Mirror newspaper reported, citing defense sources.

On Saturday, the UK government said that it would provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks in the coming weeks, as part of its goal to accelerate military support to Kiev.

The delivery of helicopters would follow shipments of tanks to Ukraine, the newspaper stated, adding that the UK would also hope that other NATO states "will follow the suit.

"

The Mirror reported that the helicopters are armed with Hellfire anti-tank missiles and could be of significant tactical importance on the battlefield.

Ukraine has flagged fears of an alleged anticipated Russian offensive in the spring, prompting its Western allies to commit to sending heavier weapons, including modern Western-made tanks, which were never part of earlier official arms aid packages.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

