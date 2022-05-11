UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United Kingdom is in the process of signing declarations with Sweden and Finland to boost security and fortify northern Europe's defences, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday to sign the relevant agreements.

"The Prime Minister is signing historic declarations with Sweden and Finland today to reinforce their security and fortify northern Europe's defences, in the face of renewed threats," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The documents entail "mutual security assurances with the UK to tackle traditional, hybrid and cyber threats," the statement read.