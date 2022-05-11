UrduPoint.com

UK To Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden To Reinforce European Security - Downing Street

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United Kingdom is in the process of signing declarations with Sweden and Finland to boost security and fortify northern Europe's defences, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday to sign the relevant agreements.

"The Prime Minister is signing historic declarations with Sweden and Finland today to reinforce their security and fortify northern Europe's defences, in the face of renewed threats," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The documents entail "mutual security assurances with the UK to tackle traditional, hybrid and cyber threats," the statement read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe United Kingdom Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram han ..

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram handle

16 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Fo ..

Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - Warsaw

7 minutes ago
 10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

8 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity ..

Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity rate

8 minutes ago
 Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka ..

Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka clashes

8 minutes ago
 Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of ..

Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of Italian men

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.