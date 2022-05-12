UrduPoint.com

UK To Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden To Reinforce European Security - Downing Street

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 12:44 AM

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downing Street

The United Kingdom is in the process of signing declarations with Sweden and Finland to boost security and fortify northern Europe's defenses, the Downing Street said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The United Kingdom is in the process of signing declarations with Sweden and Finland to boost security and fortify northern Europe's defenses, the Downing Street said on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Sweden and Finland on Wednesday to sign the relevant agreements.

"The Prime Minister is signing historic declarations with Sweden and Finland today to reinforce their security and fortify northern Europe's defences, in the face of renewed threats," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The Downing Street said Johnson has already signed mutual security assurances with Swedish Prime Minister Andersson and will now travel to Helsinki to sign a similar security declaration with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

The documents entail "mutual security assurances with the UK to tackle traditional, hybrid and cyber threats," the statement read.

In particular, the declarations provide for gradual changes in defense and security cooperation between the UK and the two countries, increasing the sharing of intelligence and joint military operations, and strengthening the overall security in northern Europe.

"These are not a short term stop gap, but a long term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe's defences for generations to come," Johnson is quoted as saying in the statement.

According to Johnson's office, by signing security declarations with Finland and Sweden, the UK also pledged to support the two countries' armed forces in the event of a crisis or attack by other nations.

At the same time, the signatory countries said in joint statements that the declarations are political in nature and are not legally binding under international law.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Europe Helsinki Same United Kingdom Sweden Finland Event

Recent Stories

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

23 minutes ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

23 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

23 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

37 minutes ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

23 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Curbs on Gazprom's Former Subsidiaries Abroad

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.