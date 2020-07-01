UK to Simplify Migration Rules for Overseas Citizens Living in Hong Kong - Foreign Office

The UK authorities have simplified the procedure for obtaining a residence permit in the country by Hong Kong residents who are citizens of the UK overseas territories, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The UK authorities have simplified the procedure for obtaining a residence permit in the country by Hong Kong residents who are citizens of the UK overseas territories, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the national security bill, unanimously adopted by the standing committee of China's legislature, into law. The bill sparked a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as several Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. On Wednesday, the UK government said that it violated the provisions of the Joint Declaration on the autonomy of the region, signed by London and Beijing, as well as threatening the freedoms of local residents.

"The UK Government made a commitment to change the rules for BN(O)s [British Nationals(Overseas)] should China implement the new national security law first proposed in early June.

This new bespoke immigration route will allow BN(O)s to come to the UK without the current 6 month limit, granting them five years limited leave to remain, with the ability to live and work in the UK," the Foreign Office said.

The ministry added that the new procedure would be implemented in the coming months, with the exact date and further details being announced in due course.

"After these five years, they will be able to apply for settled status and, after a further 12 months with that status, apply for citizenship," the statement read.

The status of a citizen of the UK overseas territories currently gives the right to enter the UK and receive a limited residence permit after a six-month period. As of now, such status, simplifying the path for obtaining full UK citizenship, can be received by about 3 million people in Hong Kong.