UK to Spend Almost $2Bln on Dual-Use Biological Research - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The UK will spend 1.5 billion Pounds ($1.92 billion) on dual-use biological research, supporting the US's policy in the area, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

According to the approved strategic documents in the field of bioproduction and combating biothreats, the United States reserves the right to conduct dual-use research and manage the biological situation in its own interests, the official said., adding that London declared its own interests in the biological field, adopting a national biosecurity strategy on June 12, supporting the US's activity.

"The amount of funding for activities within the framework of the strategy will amount to 1.5 billion pounds annually," Kirillov told reporters.