UK To Start COVID-19 Vaccination On Tuesday - Health Chief

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:23 PM

UK to Start COVID-19 Vaccination on Tuesday - Health Chief

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Chris Hopson, head of NHS Provider, a membership organization for the National Health Service trusts in England said on Friday that the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 would be administered in the UK on Tuesday.

"There are 50 hospital hubs and we know the vaccine will reach those to enable people to start vaccinating on Tuesday," the NHS official told the BBC broadcaster.

More Stories From World

