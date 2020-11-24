UK to Start Getting Back to Normal in April If Vaccines Get Regulator Approval - Hancock

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United Kingdom will start getting back to normal following the second wave of the pandemic after Easter if the coronavirus vaccines pass regulatory approvals in due time, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

In 2021, Anglicans and Catholics will celebrate Easter on April 4.

"After Easter we think that we will be getting back to normal," Hancock told the lower house's health and social care committee.

The secretary noted that recommendations on hand washing and "some parts of social distancing" will likely remain a commonplace, but those "damaging social distancing interventions" will hopefully be lifted.

This will become possible if at least two coronavirus vaccines are approved by the national regulator, he stressed.

The UK has secured over 350 million doses of six candidate vaccines, including those developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and BioNTech/Pfizer.