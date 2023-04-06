Close
UK To Start Offering COVID-19 Vaccine To Clinically Vulnerable Children - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United Kingdom will begin vaccinating clinically vulnerable children aged 6 months to 4 years for the first time since the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the choice to vaccinate their children up to parents, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said on Thursday.

"I have accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating children aged from 6 months to 4 years who are in a clinical risk group," Barclay said.

The minister noted that while the number of coronavirus cases among children is low, children with chronic illnesses are at risk.

Earlier in the day, the JCVI advised that children aged 6 months to 4 years "who have underlying medical conditions" should be offered a COVID-19 vaccine, as they are "over 7 times more likely to be admitted to pediatric intensive care units."

