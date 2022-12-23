UK to Start Punishing Illegal Tree Fellers With Uncapped Fines From January 1 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The United Kingdom intends to introduce amendments to the Forestry Act 1967 to counter illegal tree felling with unlimited fines and prison sentences from January 1, 2023, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing the Forestry Commission.

Under the existing legislation, the current fine for cutting down a tree without license is 2,500 Pounds ($3,000) or twice the value of the timber, depending on whichever is higher. The Forestry Act will be amended by the Environment Act, which was passed into law in November 2021, the newspaper said.

"By guaranteeing that illegal felling is no longer a financially viable option for offenders, these measures are a significant step forward in the fight against this offence and will help in our endeavours to fight the climate emergency and nature crisis," Richard Stanford, the Forestry Commission's Chief Executive, said, as quoted by The Guardian.

From January 1, fellers without licenses will be charged with unlimited fines for chopping down trees, including those without tree protection orders, according to the newspaper.