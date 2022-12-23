UrduPoint.com

UK To Start Punishing Illegal Tree Fellers With Uncapped Fines From January 1 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UK to Start Punishing Illegal Tree Fellers With Uncapped Fines From January 1 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The United Kingdom intends to introduce amendments to the Forestry Act 1967 to counter illegal tree felling with unlimited fines and prison sentences from January 1, 2023, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing the Forestry Commission.

Under the existing legislation, the current fine for cutting down a tree without license is 2,500 Pounds ($3,000) or twice the value of the timber, depending on whichever is higher. The Forestry Act will be amended by the Environment Act, which was passed into law in November 2021, the newspaper said.

"By guaranteeing that illegal felling is no longer a financially viable option for offenders, these measures are a significant step forward in the fight against this offence and will help in our endeavours to fight the climate emergency and nature crisis," Richard Stanford, the Forestry Commission's Chief Executive, said, as quoted by The Guardian.

From January 1, fellers without licenses will be charged with unlimited fines for chopping down trees, including those without tree protection orders, according to the newspaper.

Related Topics

Fine United Kingdom January November From

Recent Stories

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

9 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

58 minutes ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.