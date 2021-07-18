UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Study Treatment, Diagnosis Of Long-Term Effects Of COVID-19 - Health Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

UK to Study Treatment, Diagnosis of Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 - Health Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The UK government has allocated nearly 20 million Pounds ($27.5 million) to launch 15 new research programs to study the so-called long COVID ” a condition wherein people suffer COVID-19 symptoms, such as fatigue and neurological disorders, for a longer period than usual, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday.

The latest research revealed that while many people can fully recover from the coronavirus, a significant proportion of people continue to experience COVID-19 symptoms for months. The studies seek to help those affected return to their normal lives, the health department said.

"Thousands of people suffering with long COVID will benefit from new research programmes backed by £19.

6 million to help better understand the condition, improve diagnosis and find new treatments. An extensive programme of 15 new research studies ... will allow researchers across the UK to draw together their expertise from analysing long COVID among those suffering long-term effects," the department said in a press release.

The programs will focus on several aspects, including efforts to better understand the condition and identify it, the evaluation of different treatments, as well as measures to better integrate specialist, hospital and community services for those suffering from long COVID, the press release added.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

1 hour ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

2 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAEâ€™s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 868 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturd ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.