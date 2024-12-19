Open Menu

UK To Supply £225 Mn In Military Equipment To Kyiv

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:30 AM

UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Britain on Thursday unveiled a package of £225 million ($286 million) in new military aid to Ukraine for next year, including drones, boats and air defence systems.

The move came after the UK's Defence Secretary John Healey visited Kyiv on Wednesday, holding talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and vowing to step up British support to Ukraine in 2025.

Three years since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine "the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey said.

"But they cannot go it alone," Healey added, vowing the UK's support for Kyiv was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".

In July, the new Labour government vowed to commit £3 billion a year in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.

The new package will include £92 million for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones and uncrewed surface vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement.

A further £68 million will be used for air defence equipment including radars, and 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems at a cost of £39 million would be supplied to the Ukrainian army.

Healey said the UK would also boost a training programme for Ukrainian soldiers run with key allies on British soil known as Operation Interflex, under which 51,000 recruits have been trained since mid-2022.

"With Putin resorting to sending as many as 2,000 Russian soldiers to their deaths on the battlefield each day, it is critical that Ukraine is supported with a supply of properly trained and equipped soldiers," the ministry statement said.

Umerov thanked the UK for its support and said in a statement that the "stable delivery of ammunition, especially for artillery, is critically important for our defence efforts".

He added the two men had reviewed the results of the use of Storm Shadow missiles, without providing details.

London gave Kyiv the green light to launch the UK-supplied, long-range missiles into Russia for the first time in November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels late Wednesday to strategise over Russia's war ahead of Donald Trump's return to power in the United States.

Western backers are seeking to shore up Ukraine's forces as Kyiv's fatigued troops are losing ground across the frontline and Moscow has deployed North Koreans to the battlefield.

Related Topics

UK NATO Storm Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Brussels London Vladimir Putin United States North Korea July November All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

2 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

8 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

9 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

9 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

9 hours ago
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

9 hours ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

10 hours ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

10 hours ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

10 hours ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World