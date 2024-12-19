UK To Supply £225 Mn In Military Equipment To Kyiv
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Britain on Thursday unveiled a package of £225 million ($286 million) in new military aid to Ukraine for next year, including drones, boats and air defence systems.
The move came after the UK's Defence Secretary John Healey visited Kyiv on Wednesday, holding talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov and vowing to step up British support to Ukraine in 2025.
Three years since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine "the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey said.
"But they cannot go it alone," Healey added, vowing the UK's support for Kyiv was "ironclad" and Britain would always stand "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".
In July, the new Labour government vowed to commit £3 billion a year in military aid to Ukraine until 2030-2031.
The new package will include £92 million for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones and uncrewed surface vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement.
A further £68 million will be used for air defence equipment including radars, and 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems at a cost of £39 million would be supplied to the Ukrainian army.
Healey said the UK would also boost a training programme for Ukrainian soldiers run with key allies on British soil known as Operation Interflex, under which 51,000 recruits have been trained since mid-2022.
