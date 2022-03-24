UrduPoint.com

UK To Supply To Ukraine 6,000 Missiles, $33 Mln For Military Needs - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 04:10 AM

UK to Supply to Ukraine 6,000 Missiles, $33 Mln for Military Needs - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK will supply to Ukraine 6,000 missiles and will allocate 25 million Pounds ($33 million) for Kiev's military needs, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a major new package of support for Ukraine today (Thursday) at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings... The measures announced today include 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

"This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis. The Prime Minister will set out the UK's intention to work with partners to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities, including longer-range targeting and intelligence, as the Ukrainian people face down an unprovoked invasion," it said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Kiev United Kingdom Top Million

Recent Stories

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'b ..

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'

3 hours ago
 PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move ..

PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

3 hours ago
 Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

3 hours ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Comm ..

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..

3 hours ago
 Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Pa ..

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

3 hours ago
 Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensabl ..

Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>