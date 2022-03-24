UK to Supply to Ukraine 6,000 Missiles, $33 Mln for Military Needs - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK will supply to Ukraine 6,000 missiles and will allocate 25 million Pounds ($33 million) for Kiev's military needs, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a major new package of support for Ukraine today (Thursday) at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings... The measures announced today include 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military," the statement said.

"This more than doubles the defensive lethal aid provided to date to more than 10,000 missiles, and comes on top of the £400 million the UK has committed in humanitarian and economic aid for the crisis. The Prime Minister will set out the UK's intention to work with partners to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities, including longer-range targeting and intelligence, as the Ukrainian people face down an unprovoked invasion," it said.