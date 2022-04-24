UK to Supply Ukraine With 20 AS90 Howitzers, 45,000 Shells Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The United Kingdom will send 20 AS90 tracked Howitzers and some 45,000 British-made high explosive shells to the Ukrainian military next week to help fend off Russia's advance, a source confirmed to British newspaper Express on Saturday night.

Express cited a source familiar with the matter as saying that the howitzers and shells will first be delivered to Poland, where Ukrainian troops will be taught to use and maintain the heavy weaponry before using it in combat.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London will be supplying the Ukrainian military with artillery.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Western countries have since been supplying Ukraine with arms.