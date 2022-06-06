MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) despite Moscow's warning to third states against any such supplies, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Moscow will reconsider its refraining from striking "those objects that have not been hit yet" if Ukraine receives long-range missiles from abroad capable of reaching Russian territory.

"The UK will give multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression," the UK defense ministry said.

MLRS can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with precision guided rockets, according to the statement.

"As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine," Wallace was quoted as saying in the statement.

The UK defense ministry added that the delivery of MLRSs to Ukraine was coordinated with the United States.

US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package last week, which will include "new capabilities and advanced weaponry," including the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems. Putin responded to the announcement by saying that Ukraine already possesses similar weaponry and that additional arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.