UrduPoint.com

UK To Supply Ukraine With MLRSs Despite Putin's Warning - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UK to Supply Ukraine With MLRSs Despite Putin's Warning - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with US-made long-range M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) despite Moscow's warning to third states against any such supplies, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Moscow will reconsider its refraining from striking "those objects that have not been hit yet" if Ukraine receives long-range missiles from abroad capable of reaching Russian territory.

"The UK will give multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression," the UK defense ministry said.

MLRS can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with precision guided rockets, according to the statement.

"As Russia's tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine," Wallace was quoted as saying in the statement.

The UK defense ministry added that the delivery of MLRSs to Ukraine was coordinated with the United States.

US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package last week, which will include "new capabilities and advanced weaponry," including the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems. Putin responded to the announcement by saying that Ukraine already possesses similar weaponry and that additional arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Wallace United Kingdom United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

11 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

14 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

31 minutes ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.