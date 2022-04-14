UrduPoint.com

UK To Support Any Decision By Finland, Sweden On NATO Membership - Foreign Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 08:03 PM

The UK will support any decision by Sweden and Finland over their future regarding NATO, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday

The two countries have recently been debating the prospects of abandoning neutral status and applying to join NATO following Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

The two countries have recently been debating the prospects of abandoning neutral status and applying to join NATO following Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"Sweden and Finland are free to choose their future without interference - the UK will support whatever they decide," Truss said on her social media.

On Tuesday, the Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership.

The British newspaper Times said that Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer.

Earlier today, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries, and will have to strengthen ground forces, air defense, and deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland.

