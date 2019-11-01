UK to support Lebanese army with 25 mln USD in 2019-2022

(@FahadShabbir)

LEBANESE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The British Embassy in Lebanon announced on Friday that Britain will support the Lebanese army with 25 million U.S. Dollars 2019 to 2022, local media reported.

"This is part of our continuous support for the Lebanese army which is the legitimate defender of the country," the embassy said, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

It added that Lebanese security agencies are responsible for controlling borders, stopping terrorism and protecting peaceful protests.

British Secretary of State for middle East and North Africa Andrew Murrison assured last month during his visit to Lebanon that Britain will maintain its military support for the country.