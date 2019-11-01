UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Support Lebanese Army With 25 Mln USD In 2019-2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:15 PM

UK to support Lebanese army with 25 mln USD in 2019-2022

The British Embassy in Lebanon announced on Friday that Britain will support the Lebanese army with 25 million U.S. dollars from 2019 to 2022, local media reported

LEBANESE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The British Embassy in Lebanon announced on Friday that Britain will support the Lebanese army with 25 million U.S. Dollars from 2019 to 2022, local media reported.

"This is part of our continuous support for the Lebanese army which is the legitimate defender of the country," the embassy said, according to Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.

It added that Lebanese security agencies are responsible for controlling borders, stopping terrorism and protecting peaceful protests.

British Secretary of State for middle East and North Africa Andrew Murrison assured last month during his visit to Lebanon that Britain will maintain its military support for the country.

Related Topics

Africa Army Visit Lebanon Middle East 2019 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

18 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

23 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

26 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

28 minutes ago

Svitolina sees off late replacement Kenin in strai ..

1 minute ago

Kim Jong Un Invited to Celebrations of 75th Annive ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.